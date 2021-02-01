Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Delhi: Traffic diverted at Akshardham due to farmers' protest, security beefed up
New Delhi: Farmers during their onging protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_31_2021_000259B)

Delhi: Traffic diverted at Akshardham due to farmers' protest, security beefed up

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  There is heavy traffic congestion at Akshardham and the vehicular traffic on several important routes has been diverted due to the farmers' ongoing agitation

The Delhi Police has diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham towards Noida on Monday morning due to the farmers' ongoing protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

The Delhi Police has diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham towards Noida on Monday morning due to the farmers' ongoing protest at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

Due to heavy traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to update about the diversion points.

Due to heavy traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to update about the diversion points.

"Sir Diversion Point

1. Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham , NH-9

2. Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassan Pur depot

3. Ghazipur Round about towards Anand Vihar

4. Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi

5. Kondli pul towards Ghazipur Round about.

The above diversion point have been open at 10:05 AM

And

From the point of

1.

National Highway no 9

National Highway no 24

Open from UPPER side U.P Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur.

2. Both carriageway at the point of Delhi Toll towards Delhi, and U P.

Open now.

6. Both carriageway under Akshardham Setu Pandav Nagar."

The protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 66th day on Monday.

Security has been beefed up as farmers continue to reach make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

