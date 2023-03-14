Delhi Traffic grinds to a halt as Chirag Dilli flyover repairs cause major delay2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:36 AM IST
- On Tuesday morning, commuters took at least 15-18 minutes to cross the 2.5km long stretch between the Nehru Place flyover and the Chirag Dilli intersection.
The ongoing closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs is having a significant impact on traffic in the area, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters who rely on the outer Ring Road Chirag Dilli.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×