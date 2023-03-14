The ongoing closure of the Chirag Dilli flyover for repairs is having a significant impact on traffic in the area, causing delays and inconvenience for commuters who rely on the outer Ring Road Chirag Dilli.

On Tuesday, the second day of the repairs, morning office hours were particularly affected, with delays of up to 15-20 minutes reported. The situation highlights the need for timely and effective maintenance of public infrastructure to minimize disruptions to daily life. It's important for authorities to work quickly to complete the repairs and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

The closure has resulted in heavy traffic congestion along the Nehru Place to IIT carriageway of the outer Ring Road. Reports suggest that the queues have stretched to around 800m to 1km, causing significant delays for commuters. Additionally, there has been a slowdown observed along the Josip Broz Tito Marg. Frustrated commuters have expressed their displeasure at the situation and have placed blame on the traffic police and the public works department (PWD).

According to Manful Dagar, a commuter affected by the Chirag Dilli flyover repair work, the authorities should have delayed the repairs until after the board examinations to avoid causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty for students. “It is insensitive to keep this kind of uncertainty on kids. People do not know for how long they might be stuck in this mess," he added.

Kalaj Saroha, another commuter suggested that the traffic police increase the green light period for straight-moving traffic to improve the flow of vehicles.

"The green signal only lasts for 30-40 seconds while the closure time is over two minutes, causing significant delays," he added.

On Tuesday morning, commuters took at least 15-18 minutes to cross the 2.5km long stretch between the Nehru Place flyover and the Chirag Dilli intersection.

The Delhi traffic police had recommended three alternative routes in their traffic advisory.

The Delhi traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters. Those travelling from Nehru Place towards IIT Delhi have been advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover to reach their destination. For traffic moving in the opposite direction (from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place), two diversion points have been suggested at the Panchsheel flyover and IIT flyover.