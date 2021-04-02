Traffic movement was briefly disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting against Centre's three agri farm laws on the road stretch, according to Delhi Traffic Police

The protesters belonged to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and were holding a demonstration against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

"The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling," a Noida Traffic Police official told PTI.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.

The route was re-opened for normal traffic movement in about an hour, the traffic police said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on three borders of Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- since November last year demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws enacted last year.

The three farm laws are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

