The construction of an elevated road in Delhi will impede vehicular traffic on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh for approximately 11 months, the police announced on Thursday.

The Delhi Police issued the traffic advisory and urged people to stay away from these stretches.

"Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months," it tweeted.

Traffic Advisory

Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to ESI Hospital. Kindly avoid these stretches. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 24, 2022

It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital, it added.

With the exception of a few crossings, Delhi's 55 km (34 mi) Inner Ring Road is signal-free. The road currently has three lanes going each way, but it is being widened to four lanes going each way. There are a few flyover connections to the Delhi Outer Ring Road on it.

(With inputs from PTI)