Delhi: Traffic on Ring Road to get affected for 11 months. Details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Traffic in Delhi's Inner Ring Road will be impacted for around 11 months according to Delhi Transport Police
The construction of an elevated road in Delhi will impede vehicular traffic on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh for approximately 11 months, the police announced on Thursday.