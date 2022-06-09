Delhi Traffic Police advises to avoid these roads ahead of Ind vs SA T20 match. Know here2 min read . 05:43 PM IST
India are set to host South Africa for five T20Is, with the series getting underway today at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium
The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for the residents of the national capital.
The advisory mentioned that commuters should avoid BSZ Marg, JLN Marg , Asaf Ali road and Rajghat Ring Road. The traffic police attributed the possible traffic snarl owing to the T20 match scheduled to be held at the Arun Jaitley stadium today.
“Kindly avoid BSZ Marg, JLN Marg , Asaf Ali road and Rajghat Ring Road due to heavy traffic around Arun Jaitely Stadium caused by the T20 cricket match scheduled for today." the Delhi Traffic Police's advisory read on Twitter
Earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also made minor changes in Delhi Metro's last timings on all Lines (except Airport Express Line). The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).
The Indian Cricket team is scheduled to play its first T20 match against South Africa today, 9 June at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi.
On the playing front, BCCI on Wednesday informed that KL Rahul has been ruled out of the match against Proteas following an injury. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was named as Rahul's deputy for the series against South Africa, will lead the Indian side, and Hardik Pandya has been appointed vice-captain.
KL Rahul was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is one amongst the many premier players to be rested from the series upon the conclusion of the IPL 2022.
India are set to host South Africa for five T20Is, with the series getting underway on June 9 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be available on Hotstar.
