Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Bhairon road, take Mathura road

Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat, says Delhi Traffic Police.

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack of preparation on the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Delhi BJP charged that the very first spell of heavy rain this season "exposed" the AAP government's preparations, Kejriwal said a "blame-game" should be avoided.

Nearly 100 places across the city were waterlogged, the traffic came to a standstill on important roads, and at least 10 houses collapsed in a slum area in Anna Nagar, which is behind the WHO Headquarters near ITO, displacing the residents.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via