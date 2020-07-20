Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Bhairon road, take Mathura road

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Bhairon road, take Mathura road1 min read . 11:19 AM IST
Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat
Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat, says Delhi Traffic Police.
Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat, says Delhi Traffic Police.
The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack of preparation on the coronavirus pandemic.
The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to defend his government by blaming the lack of preparation on the coronavirus pandemic.
As the Delhi BJP charged that the very first spell of heavy rain this season "exposed" the AAP government's preparations, Kejriwal said a "blame-game" should be avoided.
Nearly 100 places across the city were waterlogged, the traffic came to a standstill on important roads, and at least 10 houses collapsed in a slum area in Anna Nagar, which is behind the WHO Headquarters near ITO, displacing the residents.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated