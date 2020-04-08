One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for novel coronavirus . He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma center for further treatment. The Delhi Police offical's family had asked to be on home quarantined.

A top police officer of south-east Delhi told IANS, "The coronavirus positive ASI is 49-50 year old. He has been quarantined at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). His family members have been put in isolation at home. "

Delhi police residential colony in Kalkaji, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Delhi Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with Covid-19.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Delhi to 577. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 9 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 503 of the total 576 cases reported in the state. South Delhi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 320 confirmed infections.





