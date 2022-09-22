Delhi Traffic Police issue traffic advisory as rain lashes city. Details here

With Delhi witnessing light rains which are expected for the next few days, the Delhi traffic police issued advisory about the effects on traffic movement
As the national capital was lashed with light to moderate rains, which are expected to continue for the next few days, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory informing the disruptions in the movements of traffic across the city. Several parts of the city are also witnessing waterlogging which is resulting in long traffic jams. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to guide the commuters about the traffic situation.
"Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging," it tweeted.
"Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan," it said in another tweet.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas," the Indian Meteorological Department informed. The weather agency also issued a 'orange alert,' warning of sporadic heavy rain that could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic, and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.
Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said.
Airlines also issued travel advisory in the wake of rains in Delhi
Several airlines also issued travel advisories as rain lashed parts of Delhi. The airline informed travelers about the air traffic congestion and low visibility due to the bad weather which is likely to affect arrivals and departures.
Flight departures and arrivals might get impacted at #Delhi due to weather conditions. Please keep enough travel time to ensure a smooth journey. Keep a tab on your flight status by visiting https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. For any assistance, we are just a DM away, informed Indigo airlines.
"#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers traveling from Delhi are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!," tweeted Vistara airlines.
