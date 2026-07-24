Delhi Traffic Police issues 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra – Check list of key routes affected

Delhi Traffic Police issued a 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra. During the holy month of Shravan, devotees march towards Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham and Haridwar as a part of the sacred Kanwar Yatra. This pilgrimage tour is undertaken to collect holy water from the river Ganga which is offered at Shiva temples on Shravan Shivratri.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “For the safety of all devotees and smooth traffic management, Kanwar Yatris are advised to use only the designated traditional routes. Movement of Kanwar Yatris, including accompanying vehicles, is prohibited/restricted on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway.”

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This year, the first day of Sawan or Shravan will be observed on 30 July and hence the KanwarYatra will commence on the same day. It is slated to conclude on 11 August on the occasion of Chaturdashi Tithi. During this period, a large number of Kanwar Yatris pass through Delhi, and many proceed further towards Haryana and Rajasthan through the Delhi border.

Delhi Traffic Police in its travel advisory listed a number of key routes through which traffic movement will remain blocked or suspended during these days.

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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Routes closed, blocked for Kanwar Yatris “In view of heavy vehicular traffic, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is not safe for the movement of Kanwar Yatris. Accordingly, the movement of Kanwar Yatris, both pedestrians and accompanying vehicles, is strictly prohibited/restricted on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, as such movement may endanger their safety and pose a risk to life and property,” the advisory states.

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Check list of key routes affected due to Kanwar Yatra Apsara Border - Shahdara Flyover Road - Seelampur T-Point - ISBT Flyover, and vice versa.

Bhopura Border - Wazirabad Road - Loni Gol Chakkar Flyover - Gokulpuri T-Point - 66 Foota Road Seelampur T-Point - NH-1 - New ISBT Bridge, and vice versa.

Entry/Exit via Loni Border - Loni Flyover, or Sonia Vihar Border - Pusta Road - Khajoori Flyover - Wazirabad Road, and vice versa.

Bhopura Border - Wazirabad Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Outer Ring Road, and vice versa.

Indirapuram Nala Road - Gazipur Border - New Ashok Nagar - Pusta Road and vice versa. Kanwar Yatra 2026: 350 buses run on Ghaziabad-Haridwar route Ghaziabad regional transport officer Kesari Nandan Chaudhary said that 350 buses run on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar route during the 12-day period to meet the surge in passenger demand during Kanwar Yatra, the Times of India reported. To streamline operations and improve coordination during the pilgrimage, transport department will set up temporary bus depots at Lal Kuan and Dasna.

“Traffic on normal city routes reduces during Kanwar yatra, allowing us to divert these buses. They will operate from one depot to another like regular services and will also travel to Haridwar,” the publication quoted Kesari Nandan Chaudhary as saying.