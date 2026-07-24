Delhi Traffic Police issues 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra – Check list of key routes affected

Delhi Traffic Police issued a 13-day travel advisory ahead of Kanwar Yatra. During the holy month of Shravan, devotees march towards Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham and Haridwar as a part of the sacred Kanwar Yatra. This pilgrimage tour is undertaken to collect holy water from the river Ganga which is offered at Shiva temples on Shravan Shivratri.
In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “For the safety of all devotees and smooth traffic management, Kanwar Yatris are advised to use only the designated traditional routes. Movement of Kanwar Yatris, including accompanying vehicles, is prohibited/restricted on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway.”
This year, the first day of Sawan or Shravan will be observed on 30 July and hence the KanwarYatra will commence on the same day. It is slated to conclude on 11 August on the occasion of Chaturdashi Tithi. During this period, a large number of Kanwar Yatris pass through Delhi, and many proceed further towards Haryana and Rajasthan through the Delhi border.
Delhi Traffic Police in its travel advisory listed a number of key routes through which traffic movement will remain blocked or suspended during these days.
“In view of heavy vehicular traffic, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is not safe for the movement of Kanwar Yatris. Accordingly, the movement of Kanwar Yatris, both pedestrians and accompanying vehicles, is strictly prohibited/restricted on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, as such movement may endanger their safety and pose a risk to life and property,” the advisory states.
Ghaziabad regional transport officer Kesari Nandan Chaudhary said that 350 buses run on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar route during the 12-day period to meet the surge in passenger demand during Kanwar Yatra, the Times of India reported. To streamline operations and improve coordination during the pilgrimage, transport department will set up temporary bus depots at Lal Kuan and Dasna.
“Traffic on normal city routes reduces during Kanwar yatra, allowing us to divert these buses. They will operate from one depot to another like regular services and will also travel to Haridwar,” the publication quoted Kesari Nandan Chaudhary as saying.
As per the report, the available buses would be redirected instead of sourcing them from elsewhere. However, the final traffic diversion plan is awaited which will detail the complete schedule and routes.