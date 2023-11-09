Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in the wake of heavy traffic movement at key market areas on Diwali and Dhanteras
Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras celebrations, Delhi police issued a festive special advisory people to avoid traffic on these days. The Delhi Traffic Police, on Thursday, issued an advisory and said that special traffic arrangement will be made on weekend.
“In view of the festivals of #Dhanteras & #Deepawali, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory," tweeted Delhi Police on X, formerly Twitter.
People were also asked to keep a track of fresh advisories on Delhi Traffic Police social media handles.
Other than special occasions, people continue to face traffic issue in Delhi every now and then. On Thursday, traffic at several places of the national capital were affected as people thronged the markets ahead of Diwali.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, they have received around 15 calls related to the traffic issue on Thursday.
"Movement of traffic on San Martin Marg is affected due to a road cave-in near Jesus Mary Marg-San Martin Marg Red Light. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police wrote on X.
Several commuters complained about traffic conditions in Delhi on X. In one his posts, an X user said that there was a traffic jam at Radisson roundabout towards Jwala Heri Market and from the District Centre side. "Waiting for the last 30 minutes just to travel a one-kilometre stretch," the post read.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.