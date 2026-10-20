Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Dussehra celebration: Check timings and affected roads

As the national capital gears up for Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions and restrictions in Dwarka on Tuesday evening, 20 October, due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

Delhi traffic advisory: Roads likely to be affected The restrictions may be enforced between 4:50 pm and 8 pm on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Dwarka Expressway and Road No. 224.

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid these roads, if possible, and take alternative routes to minimise inconvenience during the festivities.

Delhi Traffic Police issues guidelines for commuters

The advisory urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and set aside additional time for travel.

"Plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time," the advisory stated.

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Commuters have also been advised to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and refrain from roadside parking. The traffic police further urged motorists to follow its instructions and drive cautiously, considering the expected movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Special traffic arrangements in Delhi for Dussehra Meanwhile, Central Range DCP Traffic K Ramesh said special traffic arrangements had been in place for the past 10 days.

With Dussehra celebrations expected to draw large crowds, Ramesh said the Delhi Traffic Police was fully deployed in areas likely to witness heavy footfall, including Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate.

"Ramlila events are being held at 43 locations across the district, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at all these sites for the past nine days. Extensive arrangements have also been made for Dussehra tomorrow. Female police personnel have been deployed, and we have also received support from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces); they will be deployed tomorrow as additional external forces to assist with the security arrangements," he said.

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Joint CP Suman Goyal emphasised that police forces are maintaining maximum vigilance due to expected high-profile visits and massive public gatherings. He highlighted that special arrangements have been made to facilitate VIP movements amid the festivities and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

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"A large turnout is expected, and the event is taking place at several locations across the entire Western Range. Given this, and keeping in mind the expected crowds and the sensitivity of the situation, appropriate arrangements have been made. There will also be significant movement of VIPs in the Dwarka district and other areas; therefore, special arrangements have been put in place. The police department has various responsibilities, such as controlling crime, ensuring that the public does not face any inconvenience, and seeing to it that the entire festival concludes peacefully and smoothly. That is our primary objective," she said.

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Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Rama defeated Ravana on this day, giving rise to the tradition of burning Ravana effigies. The festival also marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)