Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Guruji's birthday celebrations on Tuesday: Here's what we know

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Guruji's birthday celebrations at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines, on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines, on 07.06.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend, and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of 06/07.06.2026 till late on 07.06.2026."

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It further said, "A religious congregation will be held on 07.06.2026 (Tuesday) at Guruji Ashram, B-13, Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi. A large number of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the celebrations. Devotees will start arriving from the intervening night of 06-07.06.2026, and dispersal is expected to continue till late on 07.06.2026. To ensure smooth traffic management, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes and plan their journeys accordingly."

Traffic advisory ahead of Guruji birthday celebrations The Delhi Traffic Police listed several routes that could be affected, including SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road), Bhatti Mines Road, the Gadaipur Police Post area, and roads around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines. Additionally, devotees have been advised to reach the Ashram before 5:00 am to avoid congestion and are also advised to avoid the affected routes and use alternate routes wherever possible.

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The Delhi Traffic Police shared a detailed plan to minimise congestion. Entry into Guruji's Ashram will be permitted via SSN Marg for all devotees and all categories of vehicles. Additionally, separate entry arrangements have been made for different categories of vehicles and visitors.

The traffic police have also installed informational signage around the venue for the convenience and guidance of motorists.

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To ensure smooth parking for devotees and invitees, adequate parking arrangements have also been made by the traffic police inside the Guruji Ashram Complex for all categories of vehicles. Additionally, sufficient informative signages have also been displayed by the organisers for the convenience of devotees. The traffic police have prohibited parking on SSN Marg, adding that vehicles parked improperly on the road will be towed away and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

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The Delhi Traffic Police also restricted the movement of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) on Bhatti Mines Road, between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) and the Gurugram Road T-Point, from 12:00 midnight on 6 July to 12:00 midnight on 7 July to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion.

Who is Guruji? According to the official website, Guruji, born on 7 July 1954 in Dugri village of Malerkotla tehsil in Punjab, was also known as Nirmal Singh Ji Maharaj. He obtained a double master's degree in English and Economics from Malerkotla but left everything in 1975 to devote his life to silent spiritual service. He sat at various places, including Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and New Delhi.

He took mahasamadhi (leaving the mortal body) on 31 May 2007, yet devotees continue to experience his presence to this day.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



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