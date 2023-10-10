India is set to face-off Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in national capital Delhi on Wednesday, 11 October. Ahead of the big ICC World Cup match, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for Delhi residents. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised residents to avoid certain roads around the stadium.

According to the advisory, there will be diversions or restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

The traffic police department requested commuters to avoid the following roads -Rajghat to JLN Marg

-JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat

-Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

-Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

It said limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

"Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking label shall not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium," the advisory read.

"Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg ('U' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed)," it added.

The advisory said no vehicle would be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (Both the carriageways).

"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," it said.

The traffic police said park and ride facility is available for spectators and unlabelled vehicles. All spectators coming in their vehicles may reach the Mata Sundari parking, Shanti Van parking and the parking under Veldrome Road to avail of the facility or walk down to the stadium, it added.

Spectators using application-based taxis and other taxies should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, the advisory added.

The India versus Afghanistan match begins at 2pm on 11 October.

