Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India-Afghanistan match. Check which roads will remain closed
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for residents ahead of India-Afghanistan match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Diversions and restrictions will be imposed on certain roads around the stadium. Limited parking available for labelled vehicles, park and ride facility for spectators
India is set to face-off Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in national capital Delhi on Wednesday, 11 October. Ahead of the big ICC World Cup match, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for Delhi residents. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised residents to avoid certain roads around the stadium.