INDIA bloc rally: According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be regulated or restricted from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday on roads like Delhi Gate, Barakhamba Road, Minto Road among others

In view of opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' on Sunday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the six hours of regulated vehicle movement in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top INDIA bloc leaders will attend the rally at Delhi's Ramleela ground tomorrow. The rally is being held to protest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

According to the advisory, traffic on the following roads will be regulated or restricted from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market

Hamdard Chowk

JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate

Round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate Traffic would be diverted on the following routes from 9 am onwards:

Rajghat Chowk

Minto Road

DDU Marg

Mirdard Chowk

Paharganj Chowk

A-Point

Delhi Gate The traffic advisory also added that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to requirement on Sunday. The updated advisory will be issued accordingly.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also requested the commuters to cooperate with them by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible. They have also urged the commuters to make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services for Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the travelers headed to the ISBT, railway station or airport, the traffic police has advised them to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

For the general public and motorists, the advisory has are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through.

(With agency inputs)

