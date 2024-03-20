Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Startup Mahakumbh event today; Check routes to avoid
Restrictions and diversions in place near Pragati Maidan due to Startup Mahakumbh event. Vehicles prohibited from parking on specified roads. Commuters advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
The Ministry of Commerce & Industries is hosting the Startup Mahakumbh event on Wednesday, expected to draw a significant crowd starting from 07:00 AM until around 09:00 PM.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message