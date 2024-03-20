Restrictions and diversions in place near Pragati Maidan due to Startup Mahakumbh event. Vehicles prohibited from parking on specified roads. Commuters advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industries is hosting the Startup Mahakumbh event on Wednesday, expected to draw a significant crowd starting from 07:00 AM until around 09:00 PM.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters recommending alternative routes to bypass potential traffic congestion, particularly around the vicinity of Bharat Mandapam where the event is taking place.

Find below the restrictions, and roads to avoid:

Traffic Restriction and Diversions To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan following measures will be taken:

-No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg.

-General entry for the public is not allowed.

-Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in Traffic Pit in front of Bhairo Mandir, Bhairon Marg.

Diversion Points: -Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

-Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

-Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

-Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

-Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

-Q-Point

-Roundabout Man Singh Road

-Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

-K.G. Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

-Roundabout Mandi House

Routes to avoid -Bhairon Marg

-Purana Quila Road

-Shershah Road

-Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road

C-Hexagon, India Gate

--

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

General Public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersection, it added.

