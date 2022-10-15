The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise a Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan at Ramlila Maidan on October 15. Several roads will be closed across the city on that day. BJP president JP Nadda along with a large number of participants and other senior leaders of the party will attend the gathering on Sunday from 10 am onwards at Ramlila Maidan, an official statement said.

