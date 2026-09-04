Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for BRICS summit motorcade rehearsal on Sept 5 | Check affected routes, diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for September 5 in view of the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, with traffic diversions and regulated movement to remain in place across key routes in the national capital from 10 am to 4 pm.

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In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport, particularly the Metro. Commuters have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel.

"Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," the traffic police said.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with the summit dates listed as September 11 to 13 in the traffic advisory.

BRICS Summit 2026: Which roads will be affected? Traffic regulations will be in place on more than 35 roads, with 22 diversion points identified across Delhi.

The affected roads include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg and Africa Avenue Road.

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Other key roads listed in the advisory include Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Also Read | How Brics partnerships could strengthen the Global South

BRICS Summit traffic diversions: 22 points According to the advisory, traffic will be diverted at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle CP and Janpath/Connaught Place.

Other diversion points include Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Vande Matram Marg/Simon Bollivar Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg roundabout and Madarsa T-Point.

Traffic regulations will also cover Lodhi Road/Amrita Shergil Marg, Lodhi Road/Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road/Maharishi Raman Marg, Lodhi Road/Arch Bishop Macarius Marg, Under Lodhi Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Under Oberoi Flyover, U-turn opposite DPS on Mathura Road, Ring Road/Bhairon Road and Mandi House.

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At several points, vehicles will be diverted towards alternative routes including Ring Road, Lodhi Road, BSZ Marg, IP Marg, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Aurobindo Marg and other arterial roads.

Traffic restrictions likely from September 10 Apart from the September 5 motorcade rehearsal, traffic movement in central, south and southwest Delhi is also likely to be affected from September 10 in view of the BRICS Summit.

The restrictions are expected to remain in force from the arrival of foreign delegates on September 10 until their departure around September 14. Commuters could face diversions, congestion and temporary road closures along several key routes during this period, PTI reported citing officials.

An elaborate traffic arrangement plan has been put in place for the movement of heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries attending the summit.

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