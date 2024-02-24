The Delhi Traffic Police on 24 February has issued a traffic advisory for commuters due to the 43rd National Championship Marathon, 9th Edition of the New Delhi Marathon and Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifier Series which will be held tomorrow i.e. on 25 February. The event conducted by the Delhi Athletics Association (DAA) with the support of NEB Sports which will be flagged off from Gate No. 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 4.15 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the notification released by the DTP, traffic movement will be regulated from 4:00 am-10:00 am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated.

Traffic will be diverted as per requirement at the following points - 4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg Junction Under Sewa Nagar Flyover {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Sewa Nagar Red Light On 4th Avenue

-2nd Avenue Khanna Market

-Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction (Madarsa T-Point) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction

-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Arch Bishop Makarios Marg Junction

-Neela Gumbad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Zakir Hussain Marg Junction

-Q-Point

-Janpath Maulana Azad Road Junction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-R/A Gurudwara Rakabganj

-Jai Singh Road-Baba Kharak Singh Lane Junction

-R/A Buta Singh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-R/A Jaswant Singh

-Purana Quila Road-C Hexagon Junction

-Sher Shah Road-Mathura Road Junction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-W-Point

In tomorrow's event, India's top runners will line up along with over 19,000 athletes in the 9th edition of the New Delhi Marathon hoping to win a ticket to the Paris Olympics later this year, news agency PTI has reported. Army Sports Institute's Gopi T (2:13:39), Srinu B (2:14:59) and Anish Thapa (2:16:41) have been preparing for the event with an eye on the national record. In the process, they hope to achieve the qualification mark of 2:08.10 for the Olympics too. Nirmaben Thakor (2:47:11) and Ashini Jadhav (2:56:41) are among the lead female runners in the fray.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have also issued an advisory in view of the Annual Ijtema at Shahi Idgah from 25 February to 26 February. The traffic diversion will be from 9 pm on 25 February to 11 am on 26 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!