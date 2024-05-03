The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in the city on May 3 (Friday) between 9 am to 2 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Due to special traffic arrangements on May 3 movement of traffic will be regulated on the following roads and junction...," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

As per the official notification, the traffic will be regulated in the national capital on these routes on Friday, May 3:

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road from Lado Sarai to Khanpur

Entire Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg from Court Chowk to Khanpur

Aurobindo Marg from PTS Malviya Nagar Junction to TB Hospital

Anuvrat Marg from TB Hospital to Andheria Mor

Internal Roads around DM Office

Separately, from May, the section of the Naraina Flyover's carriageway extending from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will be inaccessible to commuters due to necessary repair work. The route will be closed to commuters for 20 days. However, during this period, the opposite road extending from Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan, will remain operational.

Delhi Traffic Police restrictions/ diversions: Commuters traveling from Dhaula Kuan heading towards Mayapuri are urged to consider the following alternate routes:

Route 1: Take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan, and make a left turn onto Prof. Ramnath Viz. Marg, then another left at Rattanpuri Chowk onto Dev Prakash Shastri Marg. After that, turn left at the Loha Mandi T-Point onto Goswami Girdhari Lal Marg, and finally, make a right turn at the Naraina T-Point onto Ring Road leading to Mayapuri.

Route 2: Commuters can also travel via Cariappa Marg from Dhaula Kuan, then proceed on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) until reaching Lajwanti Chowk. From there, make a right turn onto Satguru Ram Singh Marg, which leads to Mayapuri Chowk on Ring Road.

Route 3: Take Maude Marg from Delhi Cantt Metro Station, make a right turn onto Cariappa Marg, then continue onto Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg (Jail Road) until Lajwanti Chowk. From there, turn right onto Satguru Ram Singh Marg, leading to Mayapuri Chowk on Ring Road.

