Delhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP visit at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal; check details here

Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the VVIP visit to Rajghat, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial Sadaiv Atal on Sunday morning.
In an advisory, traffic police said that measures will be taken from 06:45am to 08:45am to ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic, as VVIP will visit Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal in the morning on June 9.
- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A Point)
- Delhi Gate
- Rajghat Chowk
- Shanti Van Crossing
- Y-Point Salim Garh
- Geeta Colony Flyover
- Subhash Park T-Point
- IP Marg
- Bahadurshah Zafar Marg
- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Shanti Van to Y-Point (Salim Garh and MGM merging)
The advisory also said that heavy commercial vehicles and buses shall not be allowed on the following roads.
"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and making maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi traffic police in an advisory.
The advisory asked people who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.
Special traffic arrangements will be effective from 06:45 AM to 08:00 AM on 09.06.2024.
