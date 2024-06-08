Delhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP visit at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal; check details here

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the VVIP visit to Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal on Sunday, June 9.

Livemint
Updated08:59 PM IST
File photo of Delhi traffic police on duty.
File photo of Delhi traffic police on duty. (HT Photo)

Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the VVIP visit to Rajghat, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial Sadaiv Atal on Sunday morning.

In an advisory, traffic police said that measures will be taken from 06:45am to 08:45am to ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic, as VVIP will visit Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal in the morning on June 9.

Also Read | Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: Delhi Police declares NCT as no-flying zone on June 9, 10; issues prohibitory order

Diversion points

- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A Point)

- Delhi Gate

- Rajghat Chowk

- Shanti Van Crossing

- Y-Point Salim Garh

- Geeta Colony Flyover

- Subhash Park T-Point

Roads to be avoided

- IP Marg

- Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Shanti Van to Y-Point (Salim Garh and MGM merging)

Heavy vehicles banned

The advisory also said that heavy commercial vehicles and buses shall not be allowed on the following roads.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 govt: These 7 foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony in Delhi; check list

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and making maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi traffic police in an advisory.

The advisory asked people who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

Also Read: Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: INDIA bloc leaders didn’t get invitation yet, says Jairam Ramesh

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

  • The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place at 7.15pm on Sunday.

Multi-layered security

  • Multi-layered security arrangements have been arranged for the event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
  • NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Controlled area

  • The area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been made a 'controlled' area. In areas such as Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg, vehicles having passes of the event will be allowed for the movement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi traffic police issues advisory for VVIP visit at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal; check details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue