Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the VVIP visit to Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal on Sunday, June 9.

Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory in view of the VVIP visit to Rajghat, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial Sadaiv Atal on Sunday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an advisory, traffic police said that measures will be taken from 06:45am to 08:45am to ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic, as VVIP will visit Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal in the morning on June 9.

Diversion points - Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A Point)

- Delhi Gate

- Rajghat Chowk {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Shanti Van Crossing

- Y-Point Salim Garh

- Geeta Colony Flyover {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Subhash Park T-Point

Roads to be avoided - IP Marg

- Bahadurshah Zafar Marg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

- Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Shanti Van to Y-Point (Salim Garh and MGM merging)

Heavy vehicles banned The advisory also said that heavy commercial vehicles and buses shall not be allowed on the following roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and making maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi traffic police in an advisory.

The advisory asked people who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place at 7.15pm on Sunday. Multi-layered security Multi-layered security arrangements have been arranged for the event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Controlled area The area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been made a 'controlled' area. In areas such as Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg, vehicles having passes of the event will be allowed for the movement.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!