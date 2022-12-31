The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory in the national capital for the New Year celebration. As per the advisory, the traffic arrangements made shall be imposed in the vicinity of Connaught Place from 8.00 pm onwards on 31 December till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory in the national capital for the New Year celebration. As per the advisory, the traffic arrangements made shall be imposed in the vicinity of Connaught Place from 8.00 pm onwards on 31 December till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.
The Delhi traffic police has identified over 45 places in the national capital where people assemble in large numbers. Some of which includes Qutub Minar, Connaught Place, Prominade Mall, Hudson Lane, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, EDM Mall, Hauz Khas Village, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place etc.
The Delhi traffic police has identified over 45 places in the national capital where people assemble in large numbers. Some of which includes Qutub Minar, Connaught Place, Prominade Mall, Hudson Lane, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Ashok Vihar, Karol Bagh, EDM Mall, Hauz Khas Village, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subhash Place etc.
As per the advisory, No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengal Market, North of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A GPO New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bngla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor place.
As per the advisory, No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengal Market, North of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, R/A Gole Market, R/A GPO New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bngla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor place.
No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are varying valid passes.
No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are varying valid passes.
Motorists can park their vehicles in the vicinity Connaught Place in the following places:
Motorists can park their vehicles in the vicinity Connaught Place in the following places:
Gole Market Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg or Bhai Veer Singh Marg;
Gole Market Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg or Bhai Veer Singh Marg;
Near Patel Chowk near Rakab Ganj road behind AIR;
Near Patel Chowk near Rakab Ganj road behind AIR;
Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House;
Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House;
Near Minto Road on DD Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area;
Near Minto Road on DD Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area;
Near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road toward PaharGanj;
Near Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road toward PaharGanj;
Near KG Mark-Ferozshah Road crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg toward C Hexagone;
Near KG Mark-Ferozshah Road crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg toward C Hexagone;
Near Bengali market on Babar Road;
Near Bengali market on Babar Road;
Near Windsor Place on Rajendar Prasad road and Raisina road;
Near Windsor Place on Rajendar Prasad road and Raisina road;
Near Gole Market on Peshwa Road and
Near Gole Market on Peshwa Road and
Near R/A Buta Singh on JantarMantar Road, Raisina Road.
Near R/A Buta Singh on JantarMantar Road, Raisina Road.
Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, it said in its advisory.
Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorisedly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, it said in its advisory.
Suggested routes for North South movement
Suggested routes for North South movement
Speaking of alternative routes, the advisory states that motorists can take alternate routes for North South movement:
Speaking of alternative routes, the advisory states that motorists can take alternate routes for North South movement:
Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or
Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or
via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shahzafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa or
via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shahzafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa or
via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa, Crescent Road & beyond or
via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa, Crescent Road & beyond or
via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.
via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.
Suggested routes for East West movement
Suggested routes for East West movement
For movement from East West, the suggested routes as per the advisory are Ring Road, Bhairon road, Mathura road, Subramaniam Bharti marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A RML Park Street, Shankar Road.
For movement from East West, the suggested routes as per the advisory are Ring Road, Bhairon road, Mathura road, Subramaniam Bharti marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A RML Park Street, Shankar Road.
Routes to avoid in Southern range:
Routes to avoid in Southern range:
Commuters are advised to avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road,
Commuters are advised to avoid Press Enclave Road Saket to go towards Ring Road,
Commuters are advised to avoid Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go Central Market Lajpat Nagar.
Commuters are advised to avoid Firoz Gandhi Marg and Veer Savarkar Marg to go Central Market Lajpat Nagar.
Commuters are advised to avoid Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards King Road AIMS.
Commuters are advised to avoid Bhisham Pitamah Marg to go toward New Delhi from Andrews Ganj and from Lodhi Road to go towards King Road AIMS.
Restrictions on vehicles on New Year at India Gate
Restrictions on vehicles on New Year at India Gate
Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic both pedestrian and vehicular.
Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic both pedestrian and vehicular.
In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from the following place:
In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from the following place:
R/A RAJINDRA PRASAD ROAD-JANPATH
R/A RAJINDRA PRASAD ROAD-JANPATH
MATHURA ROAD-PURANA QILA ROAD
MATHURA ROAD-PURANA QILA ROAD
MATHURA ROAD-SHER SHAH ROAD
MATHURA ROAD-SHER SHAH ROAD
Apart from this, to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, Faridabad police will deploy 2000 police personnel in the city on Saturday night.
Apart from this, to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, Faridabad police will deploy 2000 police personnel in the city on Saturday night.
Faridabad Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora appealed to the citizens to celebrate the new year in a cheerful and peaceful manner.
Faridabad Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora appealed to the citizens to celebrate the new year in a cheerful and peaceful manner.
"Celebrate the new year with pomp with your family members and cooperate in maintaining peace in the society. In the new year, set new goals and work hard to fulfil them and try to spread new colours in the lives of your colleagues by showing them the right path," he said.
"Celebrate the new year with pomp with your family members and cooperate in maintaining peace in the society. In the new year, set new goals and work hard to fulfil them and try to spread new colours in the lives of your colleagues by showing them the right path," he said.
Police Commissioner Arora said that to deal with mischievous elements on New Year and to maintain law and order in the city, strict checking will be done by putting blockades in ERV, PCR, Rider and all zones.
Police Commissioner Arora said that to deal with mischievous elements on New Year and to maintain law and order in the city, strict checking will be done by putting blockades in ERV, PCR, Rider and all zones.
"On the occasion of New Year, people drink alcohol and drive under the influence of alcohol, which increases the chances of an accident. The traffic inspectors and all the managers of the police station will do checking in their respective areas and strict legal action will be taken against those who drive in a state of intoxication," he said.
"On the occasion of New Year, people drink alcohol and drive under the influence of alcohol, which increases the chances of an accident. The traffic inspectors and all the managers of the police station will do checking in their respective areas and strict legal action will be taken against those who drive in a state of intoxication," he said.
He further said that special attention would be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.
He further said that special attention would be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.
"In order to avoid any cases of molestation and snatching anywhere, every police station manager will form teams by including women policemen and according to the excise act, special attention will be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.," the police commissioner said.
"In order to avoid any cases of molestation and snatching anywhere, every police station manager will form teams by including women policemen and according to the excise act, special attention will be paid to hotels, contracts, restaurants, etc.," the police commissioner said.
He added that the police have identified over 60 strategic locations across the city including areas like malls, shopping complexes, markets, hotels, restaurants, and party halls, and also near the marked square intersections, where separate checkpoints will be set up and a separate team of police will keep a watch on notorious elements from 6.00 pm onwards.
He added that the police have identified over 60 strategic locations across the city including areas like malls, shopping complexes, markets, hotels, restaurants, and party halls, and also near the marked square intersections, where separate checkpoints will be set up and a separate team of police will keep a watch on notorious elements from 6.00 pm onwards.
"On December 31 night, all the law and order duty will continue throughout the night. All Deputy Commissioners of Police and all the Assistant Commissioners of Police have been assigned to look after and maintain law and order, and peace by being on patrol in their respective areas. Separate teams of traffic police and local police stations will be deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement in and around the city," Singh said.
"On December 31 night, all the law and order duty will continue throughout the night. All Deputy Commissioners of Police and all the Assistant Commissioners of Police have been assigned to look after and maintain law and order, and peace by being on patrol in their respective areas. Separate teams of traffic police and local police stations will be deployed to regulate traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement in and around the city," Singh said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.