Given the G20 Summit rehearsals to be held on 26-17 August, the Delhi Police on 25 August issued a travel advisory.

As per details, the G20 Summit is going to take place on 9-10 September at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. "In view of the #G20Summit rehearsals to be held on August 26th, and 27th, 2023 from 0900 hrs to 1230 hrs, traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a message on X. the Delhi Traffic Police said that there will be "regulations on the movement of traffic" at various points. "Rehearsals for G-20 Summit shall be held on 26th & 27th August 2023 from 0900 hrs to 1230 hrs. In order to facilitate the carcade rehearsals, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points," the notice read.

Apart from this, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the commuters might experience congestion on the list of roads and junctions listed in the notice.

ALSO READ: Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi; Here's why

Adding more it said, "Motorists have been requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory read. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience.

Special CP Traffic SS Yadav in an address to the media said that restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from the night of September 7.

"Another major restriction will be imposed on commercial vehicles', SS Yadav added. However, there will be leeway for ambulances or vehicles carrying essential goods," he stated.

"There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances, medical services or the people who are needing medical assistance coming by whatsoever mode of transport...", said the Special CP.

Adding further, he said, "We are establishing a special ambulance assistance control room which will have a dedicated helpdesk".

Special CP Yadav, "We will be issuing a detailed traffic advisory which will give you information about various types of modes of transportation available. The main summit venue is in New Delhi so there will be restrictions in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. It will be a controlled zone in which authorised vehicles or visitors will be allowed".

With agency inputs.