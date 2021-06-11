{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Traffic Police today fixed the speed limits for different categories of motor vehicles, due to the unregulated plying of vehicles on the roads of the national capital which in turn are endangering the lives of the motorists as well as other persons who happen to be on the road. The new speed limits will be implemented on an immediate basis according to an official notification signedby deputy commissioner of Delhi police (traffic).

Here are the various classifications under which Delhi Traffic police has set the maximum speed for various categories of vehicles:

Under the new rules app-based cabs like Uber, Ola can operate their vehicles at a maximum speed of 50-70kmph on most roads as they fall under the M1 category vehicles. This category also includes others cars and jeeps as well. However, the speed limit should be restricted to 30kmph inside commercial markets, minor roads, and residential areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police has fixed the speed of all two-wheelers, motorbikes at a maximum speed of 50-60kmph at highways and flyovers but it has to be reduced to 30kmph whenever the two-wheeler is in a residential complex, service roads, and commercial markets.

For two-wheelers i.e. motorbikes, scooters, etc, the Delhi police have fixed the maximum speed limit on most roads, highways, and flyovers at 50-60km/h. For these types of vehicles, too, the speed limit remains fixed at 30km/h on all minor roads inside residential areas, commercial markets, and service roads.

Delhi Traffic Police has fixed the speed limit for all transport vehicles, including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, and quadricycles remains at a uniform speed of 40 kmph. In the M2 category vehicles, the speed has been restricted to 50-60 kmph on most roadsand it includes all the delivery vans, motorcars etc.

If a rider or driver is found to violate the above speed restrictions set by the Delhi traffic police to be more than 5% of the fixed maximum speed limit, the Delhi police shall take cognizance of the offense under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. However, if the person found to drive the vehicle within 5% of the set rules,they can be excused according to the notification by the Delhi Traffic police

