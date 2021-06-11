Delhi Traffic Police revise speed limit of various categories of vehicles. DetailsHere2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
- The Delhi Traffic Police has fixed the speed of all two-wheelers, motorbikes at a maximum speed of 50-60kmph at highways and flyovers
Delhi Traffic Police today fixed the speed limits for different categories of motor vehicles, due to the unregulated plying of vehicles on the roads of the national capital which in turn are endangering the lives of the motorists as well as other persons who happen to be on the road. The new speed limits will be implemented on an immediate basis according to an official notification signedby deputy commissioner of Delhi police (traffic).
Here are the various classifications under which Delhi Traffic police has set the maximum speed for various categories of vehicles:
