In the national capital Delhi, the K Kamraj Road will be closed for public transport on Friday in view of the funeral procession of CDS Bipin Rawat, who passed away in a chopper crash on December 8. According to the Delhi Police, the change in the route will affect buses the most as there is a bus stop situated near CDS General Rawat's residence.

However, the Delhi Police did not mention whether other means of public transport will also be affected or not. Besides, the police said that the road will open for private vehicles, and added, "a lot of decisions regarding route diversion will be taken on Friday".

The VIP movement on the K Kamraj road will begin from 7-8 am and might last till evening.

Meanwhile, during the funeral procession, the DCP of New Delhi Range, 75 to 100 traffic police personnel, and other senior officers will be on duty from Friday morning to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession from K Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.

After the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be brought to his official residence at 9 am, the funeral procession will start from 2 pm onwards. The procession will start from K Kamaraj Road from where it will go to Rajaji road, Teen Murti, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Road and from Dhaula Kuan it will go to Brar square via Narayana Route.

The last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be held on Friday around 5 pm at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

About 10-12 vehicles will be running behind the procession, said the police. Due to security reasons, traffic on both sides may be stopped.

The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were brought on Thursday evening to Palam Airbase in Delhi from Sulur in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Palam airbase and paid his last respects to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other 11 armed force personnel who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Union Minister Smriti Irani also visited Palam airbase and paid their respects to Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other 11 armed force personnel.

The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also paid their respects.

Apart from General Rawat and his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder and Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh also died in the crash.

Other nine defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who is the lone survivor from the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The Centre has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

