New Delhi: Concrete barricades, set up at Tikri border to stop farmers from marching towards Delhi during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI08-12-2020_000254A) (PTI)
Delhi traffic: Tikri, Dhansa borders continue to remain closed

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 11:05 AM IST Staff Writer

As the ongoing farmers' protests entered the 16th day on Friday, Tikri and Dhansa borders remained closed for all kinds of traffic movements, Delhi Traffic Police informed on Twitter.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

It added that only a single carriageway is open for traffic movement on the Jharoda border with Haryana.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera," it said.

The traffic police have also issued an advisory to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

