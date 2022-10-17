Delhi: Traffic to be affected for 4 days as India host Interpol General Assembly

Delhi Traffic Police advised organizations in and around Lutyens' Delhi to either allow work from home to their employees or opt for staggered working hours for four days as the traffic in the national capital will be affected from Tuesday as India is hosting the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol at Pragati Maidan after 25 years.
"Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within the New Delhi district," the advisory said.
The traffic police stressed on the need to reduce the traffic volumes on the roads of Delhi and asked for the support of corporations, organizations and individuals.
The advisory also warned that commuters should expect delays or take alternate routes while traveling in New Delhi, around the specific period.
The delegates attending the conference will stay in seven hotels, including The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency, and The Ashok. They will travel to Pragati Maidan, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and the airport, according to the traffic advisory.
Various traffic measures will be implemented to ensure the delegates' safe transportation, according to the statement.
The traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg would be regulated, the advisory said.
Besides, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity, and T3 Approach Road would be regulated, it added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Tuesday which will be attended by delegations from 195 countries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on Friday.
