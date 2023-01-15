Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show, Delhi Police announced the revised traffic arrangement in the national capital on Monday.

Bhartiya Janta Party's roadshow will be joined by a large number of people. The mass rally will cover Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 pm onwards, informed the Delhi Police in the statement.

To reduce the impact of mass public event on road traffic, the police have made special traffic arrangements in the vicinity of the roadshow route.

Routes to remain close during road show in Delhi

As per the advisory following routes will remain closed on January 16 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm:

-Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways),

-Sansad Marg

-Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg)

-Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg)

-Jantar Mantar Road

- Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane

Routes that will witness heavy traffic

In addition to the roads that will remain closed many key routes and important areas of the capital are expected to witness heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow. They are Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.

Diverted traffic route

Traffic will be diverted at following routes on Monday.

-Gol Dak Khana

-Gurdwara Rakab Ganj

- Windsor, Rail Bhawan,

-Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction

- Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction

- Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.

Commuters are advised to avoid the aforementioned traffic routes, stretches and areas that will be covered by road shows to avoid traffic jams.

(With inputs from ANI)