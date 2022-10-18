Delhi: Traffic to be regulated on these routes today in view of 90th Interpol GA

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory because of the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. The traffic police shared information on its official Twitter handle. “Traffic Advisory: In view of the '90th Annual General Assembly' of Interpol at Pragati Maidan from 18th-21st October, 2022, elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth flow of traffic in the city. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly," police tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}