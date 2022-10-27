Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some of the routes on Thursday (27 October) and Friday (28 October) in Delhi-NCR. The city traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 October and 28 October.

