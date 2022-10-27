Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some of the routes on Thursday (27 October) and Friday (28 October) in Delhi-NCR. The city traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 October and 28 October.
Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some of the routes on Thursday (27 October) and Friday (28 October) in Delhi-NCR. The city traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 October and 28 October.
The routes will be closed between 9 am to 7 pm today and tomorrow.
The routes will be closed between 9 am to 7 pm today and tomorrow.
"The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements," Delhi Traffic Police Twitter handle mentioned.
"The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements," Delhi Traffic Police Twitter handle mentioned.
Separately, authorities in Delhi issued 253 challans and imposed a cumulative fine of ₹32.4 lakh on user agencies that did not comply with dust control norms.
Separately, authorities in Delhi issued 253 challans and imposed a cumulative fine of ₹32.4 lakh on user agencies that did not comply with dust control norms.
The minister said government officials have so far inspected 6,868 construction sites under the anti-dust campaign under October 6.
The minister said government officials have so far inspected 6,868 construction sites under the anti-dust campaign under October 6.
"A total of 253 notices/challans have been issued and a fine of ₹32.4 lakh imposed on violators," he said.
"A total of 253 notices/challans have been issued and a fine of ₹32.4 lakh imposed on violators," he said.
User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.
User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital.
The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.
The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.
In September, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres.
In September, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres.
Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.
Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.