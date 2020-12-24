OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Traffic update: Avoid these roads due to farmers protest
New Delhi: Tents installed for farmers at Ghazipur border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, (PTI)
New Delhi: Tents installed for farmers at Ghazipur border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Delhi Traffic update: Avoid these roads due to farmers protest

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 11:03 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic collects swab sample of a man for COVID- 19 test

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Importers of coking coal, steam coal and bituminous coal would have to gain a permit ahead of deliveries

India makes future coal import disclosures mandatory

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. New results released Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, on the possible COVID-19 vaccine suggest it is safe and about 70% effective. (John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)

How British scientists tracked down the new covid-19 variant

4 min read . 10:51 AM IST
The charity also tweeted to inform that the royal duo is their Patron and that they have made a personal donation to help dogs, cats, and our community.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

People are advised to take the alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GT Karnal road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karmal road, and NH 44," police tweeted.

For commuters travelling from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, Delhi traffic police said that Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmer protest.

"People are advised to take the alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders," it tweeted.

The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 29th day on Thursday.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout