Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Traffic update: Avoid these roads due to farmers protest
New Delhi: Tents installed for farmers at Ghazipur border during their protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi,

Delhi Traffic update: Avoid these roads due to farmers protest

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at Delhi's borders.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

India makes future coal import disclosures mandatory

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST

How British scientists tracked down the new covid-19 variant

4 min read . 10:51 AM IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters coming from Haryana to avoid Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders as they are closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE

1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

India makes future coal import disclosures mandatory

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST

How British scientists tracked down the new covid-19 variant

4 min read . 10:51 AM IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

People are advised to take the alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GT Karnal road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karmal road, and NH 44," police tweeted.

For commuters travelling from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital, Delhi traffic police said that Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmer protest.

"People are advised to take the alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders," it tweeted.

The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 29th day on Thursday.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.