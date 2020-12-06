Delhi traffic update: Avoid these route amid farmers' protest

As farmers protest in Delhi enters the 11th day, traffic movement in various parts of the city and the NCR region remains affected.
As farmers protest in Delhi enters the 11th day, traffic movement in various parts of the city and the NCR region remains affected.
Earlier today morning, the Delhi traffic department informed Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, NH 44 borders are closed.
Earlier today morning, the Delhi traffic department informed Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, NH 44 borders are closed.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Additional CP, Traffic, Outer Ring Road, Delhi, urged people to Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.
The traffic department also informed that Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for vehicle movement. And, only cars and two wheelers can pass through Badusarai Border. People commuting Haryana from Delhi can travel through Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.
Meanwhile, Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open for two-way traffic, tweeted the traffic department.