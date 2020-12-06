Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi traffic update: Avoid these route amid farmers' protest
New Delhi: Traffic congestion at Ring Road

Delhi traffic update: Avoid these route amid farmers' protest

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, NH 44 borders are closed for traffic movement
  • Commuters can travel via Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders, they are open for both-way traffic

As farmers protest in Delhi enters the 11th day, traffic movement in various parts of the city and the NCR region remains affected.

As farmers protest in Delhi enters the 11th day, traffic movement in various parts of the city and the NCR region remains affected.

Earlier today morning, the Delhi traffic department informed Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, NH 44 borders are closed.

Earlier today morning, the Delhi traffic department informed Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, NH 44 borders are closed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Additional CP, Traffic, Outer Ring Road, Delhi, urged people to Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.

The traffic department also informed that Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for vehicle movement. And, only cars and two wheelers can pass through Badusarai Border. People commuting Haryana from Delhi can travel through Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Meanwhile, Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open for two-way traffic, tweeted the traffic department.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.