Heavy traffic was noticed in several part of the national capital, including Lutyens' Delhi and ITO, on Friday as Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest march against Centre's farm laws.

Massive traffic snarls were seen in Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh, Delhi Traffic Police informed, and also suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience.

ITO stretch is heavily choked by the vehicles. There was also traffic at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout.

The city traffic police took to Twitter on Friday to alert commuters about the snarls and the suggested taking an alternative route.

These route should be avoided:

Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers' movement. Please refrain from using these routes

Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading dye to the farmers movement, please refrain from using this route

The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy

Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road

Maharajpur border is closed for traffic movement.

