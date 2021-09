Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy traffic was noticed in several part of the national capital, including Lutyens' Delhi and ITO, on Friday as Shiromani Akali Dal staged a protest march against Centre's farm laws.

Massive traffic snarls were seen in Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh, Delhi Traffic Police informed, and also suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience.

ITO stretch is heavily choked by the vehicles. There was also traffic at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout.

The city traffic police took to Twitter on Friday to alert commuters about the snarls and the suggested taking an alternative route.

These route should be avoided:

