Delhi traffic update: Avoid these routes today

As farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws enter the 32nd day, Delhi traffic police in a series of tweets informed about which borders will remain closed for the day and the alternate routes to take to avoid inconvenience when traveling.

The traffic department informed, The Chilla and Gazipur borders will be closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi. Hence, people are advised to take alternate routes - via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopraand Loni borders for coming to Delhi.

The chilla&

Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests.People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara,bhopra& Loni borders. @CPDelhi @SplCPTrafficDel @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) December 27, 2020

In another tweet, it said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed today.

So the commuters are asked to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, it said adding, to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44.

Singhu,Auchandi,Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Pl take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad,Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road.

Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road & NH 44.@CPDelhi @SplCPTrafficDel @DelhiPolice — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) December 27, 2020

On Saturday, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava visited the Singhu border where farmers have been protesting against the contentious farm laws.

The top cop reviewed the law and order situation in the area and said that adequate force is deployed at the border.

"The law and order situation at the Singhu border is normal. There is no anticipation at this stage that something (untoward) will happen, but we are careful and adequate force is deployed at the border," Shrivastava said.

"We are in coordination with all agencies and forces. We have been sharing information. The traffic wing of the Delhi Police is constantly sharing advisory regarding the roads that are blocked," he added.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in September.

Protesting Unions said on Saturday that they are ready to hold another round of talks with the Centre at 11 am on December 29 to resolve the issues. Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock as the farmers are adamant on the repeal of the three laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via