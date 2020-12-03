Delhi Traffic Update: Avoid these routes today due to farmers' protest

Traffic movements will remain disrupted in various parts of Delhi and NCR district due to ongoing farmers protests.

The Delhi traffic department on Thursday informed that Chilla border on Noida link, Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border and Singhu border (on the both sides) will remain closed for traffic today. Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

However, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders will remain open for commuters.

Avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 for heavy traffic. Traffic department also advised commuters to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.

A delegation of farmers will meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday, said spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union. "These issues will be resolved as and when the government takes decisions accordingly. Further discussions will be held after Thursday talks," he added.

Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

