Delhi Traffic Update: Avoid these routes today

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest across the Delhi borders, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday morning advised commuters to take specific routes to avoid inconvenience on the Christmas day.
Delhi Traffic Police tweeted Chilla border and Gazipur border are closed for vehicles coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi amidst the ongoing farmers' protest.
3 min read . 10:59 AM IST
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
It has advised people to take the alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders
In another tweet, Delhi Traffic Police also alerted that Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. And asked the commuters to take alternate routes through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.
The traffic department also asked the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road and NH 44.
The farmer protests against the Centre's agricultural reforms laws at Delhi borders entered their 29th day on Thursday.
Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.