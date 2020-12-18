Delhi traffic update: Borders open, closed for traffic; alternate routes here

Delhi traffic update: Borders open, closed for traffic; alternate routes here1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
- In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, informing commuters about diverted routes
The farmers' protest in the national capital entered its 23rd day today, with a large number of farm leaders and farmers' organisations gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the Central Government's newly-passed farm laws.
As farmers continued their agitation against the three Agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday closed several borders connecting the national capital to Haryana, Ghaziabad, UP, and other cities as farmers stayed put at the Delhi borders.
1) Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic, however, another carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.
2) Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.
3) Available open borders to Haryana are:
4) Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. The Delhi traffic cops advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders.
5) The cops said that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.
6) Also, they asked the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH-44.
7) Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.
