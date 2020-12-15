Amid the farmers' protests against the three newly-enacted farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed on Tuesday that the Chilla Border, which connects Delhi and Noida, is open for traffic now.

"Chilla Border both carriageways are open for traffic now," tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police.

Minutes back, the traffic cops in Delhi had said, "Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic, however, other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed."

Meanwhile, Gazipur and Singhu borders among others, on Tuesday, were closed for incoming traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi in the wake of farmers' protests, the DTP has said.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders," DTP's tweet read.

The tweet further added, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the Centre has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via