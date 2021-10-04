The Delhi Traffic Police today issued an advisory to the commuters entering the national capital from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

“The commuters'/ motorist coming from Sarai Kale Khan take an alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg via road No 57 A 'road No 56. Anand vihar and paper market for Ghaziabad and for Noida via D.N D," due to the closure of national highway No. 24 and N. H.-9. by Ghaziabad traffic police regarding protesters.it said in a statement.

Meanwhile,eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri, the bloodiest incident of violence since the protest over the farm laws enacted at the Centre began last year.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death.

The four others were farmers, officials said.

Several people were hospitalised, according to the two sides.

Farmer leaders claimed that son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra was in one of the cars which they said knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

