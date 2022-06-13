Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi traffic update: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to avoid these roads today. Check details here

Delhi traffic update: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory to avoid these roads today. Check details here

Delhi Traffic Police has said that buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.
1 min read . 06:35 AM ISTLivemint

  • Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory early this morning for commuters travelling to avoid areas between 7 am and 12 pm during the day because of special arrangements which will not permit traffic movement on these roads.

Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police notified that due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.

