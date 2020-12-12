As the farmers' protest is set to intensify on Saturday as they plan to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway, the Delhi Traffic Police have informed the commuters about several routes that will remain closed for traffic today.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said that Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders will remain closed.

Commuters can take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders, the Delhi Police said.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44," tweeted the Delhi Police.

The chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests, the police said in a tweet.

The cops advised people to take alternate routes for coming to the national capital via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, and bhopra borders.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for any traffic movement, said the Delhi Police on Twitter. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders *Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," tweeted the Delhi Police.

Farmers' protest day 17

The farmers' agitation has entered its 17th day today.

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new-passed farm laws, the farm leaders are gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi.

In response to a call from protesting farmers to intensify their agitation, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Around 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, according to reports.

The farmers' unions have threatened to block railway tracks if their demands are not met. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by 12 December, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the farmers to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.

