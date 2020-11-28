Delhi traffic update: Here are the roads and routes to avoid today

Thousands of farmers who were part of the 'Delhi Chalo' movement met with tear gas shells from police forces at the Delhi-Haryana border earlier on Friday, as they made their way to the national capital as part of their protest march against the Centre's recently passed farm laws.

Meanwhile, Delhiites witnessed a traffic nightmare on Friday and the city is most likely in for another traffic snarls day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhiites witnessed a traffic nightmare on Friday and the city is most likely in for another traffic snarls day on Saturday.

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the city after Delhi cops closed several border points with Haryana amid the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Several roads leading to and coming from almost all Delhi borders witnessed heavy traffic as cops created checkpoints and blockades to check the movement of farmers.

Which roads and routes you should avoid on Saturday:

All routes leading to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh borders as the Bhartiya Kisan Union protesters who are coming from Muzaffarnagar camped overnight at Daurala toll plaza at Meerut on Friday and are planning to resume their march today morning at 9 am towards Delhi. This means that Delhi borders are expected to be blocked by farmers from all sides.

In case you don't want to be stuck in traffic today, please avoid:

All roads/routes leading up to and coming from:

1) Tikri border

2) Singhu border

3) Dhansa border

4) Jharoda Kalan border

5) DND

6) Delhi-UP border near Dilshad Garden

7) Kalindi Kunj border

8) Bahadurgarh border

9) Faridabad border

10) Chilla Border

11) Tigri border

Also, avoid:

1) Carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh

2) Carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan

3) Grand Trunk Road

4) Entire outer Ring Road

5) NH-44

6) Dhaula Kuan

7) Mukarba Chowk

The farmers at the Tikri border were allowed to enter the national capital and were escorted to a large open ground in Burari in North Delhi. The farmers have decided to agitate in Burari or Singhur border or Tikri border.