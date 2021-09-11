Delhi traffic update: Planning to go out now? Avoid these waterlogged routes

Heavy rains since Saturday morning left several parts of the city waterlogged leading to traffic snarls.

According to civic agencies, several areas in the city including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogging in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

#WATCH | Buses stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial; visuals from Madhu Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/3TyZJWxAix — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

In another post, few children were seen playing in knee-deep water in city civic area.

#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/N5E3fjFNGz — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Twitter users also posted videos of waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area, near Minto bridge, ITO, and Nangloi flyover.

Meanwhile visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed parts of the country’s busiest airport submerged under water. Later, the airport authorities said, the situation has been handled.

In a tweet, it said, Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am.

Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am.@JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/1lcLxjo9a6 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police, on Twitter, informed that traffic has been affected in several parts of the city due to waterlogging. So, check the traffic advisory if you are planning to leave the house.

Current traffic updates:

Water logging near WHO on Ring Road. Kindly Avoid the Stretch.

Traffic is heavy due to water logging at GGR/PDR. Kindly Avoid the Stretch.

These vehicles may take right turn on Carriappa marg and take left turn from Thimmaayya Chowk on Thimmaayya Marg to reach Airport/ Gurgaon.

There is waterlogging on NH 48 near Gurugram/Parade Road Crossing. Vehicles going from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram are worst affected.

Traffic is affected from Dwarka Sec- 1 to Palam flyover due to waterlogging on slip road. please avoid using this route.

The stretch from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk and from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur are badly affected. Traffic Staff is present and regulating traffic.,

There is 3-4 feet of waterlogging in Rani Kheda Under Pass, traffic is affected. Please avoid using this route.

Traffic is moving in 1 lane due to waterlogging while going from Khajuri flyover to Brijpuri.

Near T point of road number 210 and 224 near DJB booster pump Dwarka, there is heavy water logging due to overflow of drain and rain. commuters informed to avoid the stretch until situation is normal

Traffic is affected at Dwarka Sec- 20 road no-226 due to water logging. please avoid using this route.



Delhi to witness more rains

Meanwhile, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Saturday predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and a spell of extremely heavy rain in the entire Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the next two hours.

Taking to Twitter, the RWFC wrote, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Siyana (U.P.)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain with few spell thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Kasganj (U.P.) Pilani (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," they added.

