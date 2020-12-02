Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi traffic update: Roads and routes to avoid today due to farmers' protest
New Delhi: Traffic congestion at Ring Road

Delhi traffic update: Roads and routes to avoid today due to farmers' protest

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement
  • Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

In the wake of the ongoing protests by farmers, long queues of vehicles choked the roads in parts of the national capital on Wednesday. The Delhi Traffic Police posted a tweet early in the morning today which said that both Jharoda and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, are closed for any traffic movement.

"Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic," said Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet.

"The Chilla border on Noida-link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida-link road for going to Noida and use NH-24 and DND instead for Noida: Delhi Traffic Police," it tweeted.

Delhi Traffic Police added that the available open borders to Haryana are - Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders. "Singhu border is still closed from both sides," Traffic Police said.

