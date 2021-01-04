Delhi traffic update: Roads connecting to Ghaziabad and Noida remain closed

With Chilla and Ghazipur borders closed, routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida will remain partially shut on Monday due to farmers' protest .

The Delhi traffic police on Twitter advised people to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are also closed for traffic movement.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

"Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44," the police said.

The traffic police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement. "Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement," it said in another tweet.

According to the traffic police, people travelling to Haryana can take the routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

The update comes even as the seventh round of talks between the protesting farmers' unions and the central government resumed on Monday afternoon.

After five rounds of inconclusive talks, the government and 40 farmer unions reached some common ground during the sixth round of negotiations on December 30 to resolve concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning.

However, the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

Farmers from different states have been camping at various border points of Delhi for 40 days now against the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via